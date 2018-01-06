iOS 11.2.5 News: Apple Releases Beta for Developers; Now Allows Siri To Play News Podcasts

Apple A preview of the iOS 11.

The latest beta version of the iOS 11.2.5 has recently been released for developers, and it reportedly allows Siri to play podcasts of daily news.

Just two weeks after the release of the second iOS 11.2.5 beta, Apple has now launched the latest version of the update that is currently exclusive to developers enrolled in their Developer Center.

The highlight of the update, according to reports, is a command that lets Siri play podcasts of the daily news from various media outlets such as Fox News, CNN or NPR. However, the default news bits will still be provided by The Washington Post.

According to 9To5Mac, the new feature will be activated with the phrase, "Hey Siri, give me the news," and it is also pegged to be a highlight function of the HomePod. Since the HomePod does not have a touchscreen, Siri will dictate the news instead of showing users a copy of the articles.

The same report said the new Siri function seemed to have been built primarily for users who do not have access to a screen, like when they are using the HomePod or when they are on their headphones or currently in CarPlay mode. However, this feature is also likely going to be available for iOS devices with screens, such as the iPhone and iPad. Siri will understand this nature when the smart assistant has been activated with a hardware button. In this case, instead of dictating the news via podcasts, users will be shown the headlines of the day.

By default, iOS users will be shown contents from Apple News. But if the stock application is uninstalled or deactivated, Siri will provide news headlines from Apple News but via the Safari browser.

This feature is reportedly not yet available in the current iOS 11.2.1 version that is now available to the public, which makes it a unique function in the iOS 11.2.5.

9To5Mac also shared that the news podcasts do not seem to be playing from the Podcast app. Instead they will be played through the News (under Radio) section of Apple Music.

There is no word yet when the full version of the iOS 11.2.5 will be released to the public.