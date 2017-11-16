iOS 11.2 Beta News: Apple Pay Cash And Faster Wireless Charging

Apple official website Promotional picture for iOS 11.

The third iOS 11.2 open beta is finally open to the public and it showcases a number of useful additions for iOS devices. These include changes to the phone's core features both in hardware and software.

iOS 11 is one of the biggest changes to Apple proprietary mobile operating system since its release back in the mid-2000s. Its scope was so ambitious that it has promised features that weeks later, are still unreleased. Of course, it has suffered quite a few hiccups over the course of its lifetime but Apple is already moving forward with the OS while implementing bug fixes here and there.

The third beta of the iOS 11.2 comes with two major changes namely the Apple Pay Cash and faster wireless charging for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. There are also quite a few bug fixes as well as a bit of polishing involved.

The update is set to improve wireless charging performance from a maximum of 5 watts to 7.5 watts. While not as fast as the wireless charging performance of other flagship modes, it's still a 50% improvement and faster than the adapter that comes in the box.

As for Apple Pay Cash, arguably the biggest update to the OS, users will need two-factor authentication and have an eligible card set up in their Wallet to use the feature. They also need a device running with iOS 11.2 (beta 2 or later).

Apple has yet to announce the release date for the iOS 11.2 but a new Apple device could provide some hints of when that will be. The new OS seems to be laying the foundations for the Apple HomePod smart speaker. The device is set to be released in the U.S., UK, and Australia in December so it's likely that the OS upgrade will make its debut before that time.