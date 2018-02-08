iOS 11.3 Beta 2 News: Battery Health Settings Now Live

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Tim Cook confirms upcoming iOS update will allow iPhone users to disable throttling of CPU.

After nearly two years, the iOS 11.3 beta 2 has finally introduced a Battery Health feature for battery-challenged iPhone users. The feature can now be found in the settings and shows the device's maximum battery capacity as well as its peak performance capability.

Those who want to see their battery health can access the feature by going to Settings > Battery > Battery Health (Beta). In addition to the settings, installing the latest iOS version will also automatically disable battery throttling if it's been enabled previously.

It should be noted that the feature is still in beta phase and could be removed by Apple if it deems it necessary. That being said, it can also be supplanted by an improved version with later updates. None of these have been confirmed of course, and is just some of the things Apple can choose to do with the feature.

Battery throttling will only be enabled if the device suffers an unexpected shutdown due to the battery. Once this happens, the device will display the following message:

"This iPhone has experienced an unexpected shutdown because the battery was unable to deliver the necessary peak power. Performance management has been applied to help prevent this from happening again."

To disable battery throttling, users can click Disable at which point the message will update saying that the user has disabled the feature. With this information, coupled with the Battey Health settings, users now have more control over their iPhone's power than ever before.

But the iOS 11.3 beta 2 isn't just bringing the much-awaited battery-improvements it also updates a number of essential iPhones apps and features. These include the ability to store message threads in the iCloud, improved Face ID for family accounts, as well as added security measures regarding the use of USB accessories.

Currently, the iOS 11.2 beta 2 is not supported by the 6th Generation iPod Touch. However, users can expect support to be added soon.