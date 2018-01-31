iPhone SE 2 Expected to Release May or June, But Analyst Thinks It Might Not Happen

Reuters/Stephen Lam Apple Vice President Greg Joswiak introduces the iPhone SE during an event at the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California March 21, 2016.

There are conflicting speculations about the mobile phone dubbed as the iPhone SE 2. Some believe that the yet-to-be-announced device could be released in May or June. However, a very credible analyst sees the possibility that Apple might not follow up on their iPhone SE lineup.

The iPhone SE lineup was originally introduced in 2016 worldwide with a relative success. Because of that, many iPhone fans expected that Apple might refresh the product lineup by the following year -- but it did not happen.

Many people now expect that if Apple has plans to update its iPhone SE, it will probably happen in 2018. In an earlier report by Digitimes, the Cupertino, California, technology giant is expected to upgrade this particular mobile device by adding a wireless charging feature.

Added to that, Digitimes' Research senior analyst Luke Lin predicts the iPhone SE 2 will be released in May or June this year.

On the other hand, notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is not totally convinced that an iPhone SE 2 is a 100 percent part of Apple's plan in 2018. The uncertainty around this smartphone is greatly factored in to the speculations that Apple is developing three new flagship iPhones to be announced and released this year as well.

Kuo's research notes read (via MacRumors): "With three new models in the pipeline for the second half of 2018, we believe Apple may have used up its development resources. Also, we think the firm will do all it can to avoid repeating the mistake of a shipment delay for the three new models. As such, we believe Apple is unlikely to have enough spare resources to develop a new iPhone model for launch in 2Q18."

However, Kuo does not entirely rule out the possibility that Apple could pull some strings and make room for the development of the iPhone SE 2. But when it does, the analyst expects there will be very little groundbreaking upgrades. If Apple can make the iPhone SE 2 happen, Kuo only expects to see a better CPU with a cheaper price but no wireless charging feature.