iPhone X Successors Expected To Be Launched in Fall 2018

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.

Apple is expected to announce the successors of the iPhone X in fall 2018.

The KGI firm recently reiterated its earlier prediction that Apple was likely to announce three new mobile devices this year that bear a design similar to that of the iPhone X.

Apple is also expected to carry on with having an edgeless screen design for the upcoming iPhones this year. According to reports, KGI anticipates that the company will announce a successor to the iPhone X that will have a slightly bigger display measuring 6.1 inches along with an "iPhone X Plus" with a 6.5-inch screen.

The smaller variant, however, is speculated to have an LCD panel while the "iPhone X Plus" will sport an OLED display. Both smartphones are expected to be unveiled in fall.

On the other hand, KGI's forecast interestingly suggests that Apple will eventually stop making the currently available iPhone X device later this year once the production of the new iPhones to be released in 2018 ramps up.

Part of the forecast points to the smaller number of shipments expected to be made for the first quarter of the year.

Initially, KGI speculated that Apple would ship 20 to 30 million iPhone X units. However, the analyst recently adjusted that forecast and said that the company would only make 18 million unit shipments for the said period.

KGI added that Apple was likely to ship another 13 million units of the iPhone X within the second quarter of 2018 before ending its production within the middle of the year.

One of the major factors that contributed to the change is how the Chinese customers, which make up one of the biggest markets in the world, responded to the release of the iPhone X.

Apple reportedly expected the Chinese market to primarily hit its initial target of 20 to 30 million unit shipments. However, it is believed that the customers from the said region prefer to continue using their existing mobile devices for a relatively longer period.

While the Chinese customers are expected to prefer smartphones with larger screens, KGI believes that the change in the iPhone's screen design did not impress the market, citing it had smaller usable screen space compared to other iPhone models with 5.5-inch displays.