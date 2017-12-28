'Iron Fist' Season 2 Release Date, Cast Rumors: Series Might Not Return Until 2019

Netflix Finn Jones as Danny Rand in Marvel's"Iron Fist" full trailer

"Iron Fist" didn't have a stellar performance, at least critically, during its first season but that didn't stop it from getting a second such is the case with Marvel's Netflix outings. However, fans might have to wait a little bit longer to see season two with production just kicking off this month.

The filming for the series starts around the same time as "Daredevil" season 3 suggesting that it won't be returning at the same March slot as its first season. Instead, "Jessica Jones" season two will be taking its spot when it lands on March 8, 2018 followed by "Luke Cage" season 2 and "Daredevil" season 3 which are also set slated to air next year.

This means "Iron Fist" will probably not arrive until 2019. That being said, there's also a chance that it will air before "Daredevil" although given its recent performance, it's unlikely that it will supersede any the more established Marvel series on Netflix.

Aside from Danny Rand (Finn Jones), it's already confirmed that Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) would be back. Also returning are Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum, Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum and Sacha Dhawan as Davos, Danny's best friend from K'un-Lun. There's also a big chance that Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple will make an appearance next season after her prominent role in the first outing.

It's definitely upsetting that the first season "Iron Fist" wasn't as well-received by critics given the anticipation and hype it had this year. Still, the series remains one of the most searched for show going into 2018. A quick look at Google Trends and the show is the only comic book TV show to crack the Top 5 most searched for TV shows for 2017.

"Iron Fist" is expected to return in late 2018 or early 2019, only on Netflix.