'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Liv Feeds on Bitchy Rich Socialite

Facebook/cwizombie Promotional image for 'iZombie'

One of Liv Moore's (Rose McIver) brain food will come from a rich, stuck-up dowager in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

According to TVLine, Liv will feed on the brain of a bitchy widow in the new installment. A promo photo shows the medical examiner taking on the mannerisms and fashion sense of her food source. Liv is seen wearing an old-fashioned frock with her blonde hair perfectly coiffed. The spoilers indicate that the dowager was Sandra Brinks, a murder victim. The sixty-plus years old is said to be hated for her snotty attitude, especially by her personal staff and those who work at the golf course she liked to visit.

Meanwhile, fans of the series cannot wait to see what will happen in season 4 after half of Seattle's population turned into zombies. Showrunner Rob Thomas previously revealed in an interview that the new installment would kick start about three months later following the events of the last finale. Chase Graves (Jason Dohring), who will serve as the unofficial leader of the city, will reportedly have a tough time handling everything. Thomas likened the melee to a Cuban missile crisis. Seattle has been walled off by the US. There will be no help coming that way.

"Brains are coming in, but they aren't getting as many as they expected, and zombies are hungry. In fact, the opening sequence in season four is going to follow a brain from the moment a man dies somewhere in Texas to the moment it reaches the brain tube and is ingested by a Seattle zombie. In fact, it's even going to start earlier than that. We're going to see a commercial on TV; we want to get someone like Laura Linney making a commercial pleading for the people of the United States to sign their brain donor card," the EP said.

"iZombie" Season 4 is expected to air early 2018 on The CW.