'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: What Is Next for Ravi?

Facebook/cwizombie Promotional image for 'iZombie'

Liv Moore (Rose McIver) will see if her friend, Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti (Rahul Kohli), will become a zombie just like her in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

Fans of the CW series cannot wait for February to come to see the new episodes featuring their favorite zombie-human pair. Even stars McIver and Kohli are excited for the upcoming premiere. The two took to social media to express their gratitude to the viewers who continue to support the show. According to Kohli, he and the cast would appreciate it if the fans would prefer watching the series on the CW instead of streaming services so their live viewership would count.

Kohli's character, Ravi, is the chief medical examiner at King County where he works alongside Liv. Last finale, he was testing a zombie vaccine and asked his friend to do an experiment with him. Ravi wanted to see if the serum works. Liv was reluctant at first, but she agreed to scratch Ravi as he requested. If the vaccine is a flop, he will, without a doubt, turn into a zombie.

Executive producer Rob Thomas previously said that this cliffhanger would be continued in the premiere. He was also quick to assure the fans that Ravi would not die. Thomas refused to state, though, whether the character is still human or not.

"Yeah, we debated that a ton — and I'm not saying he is a zombie. That will be revealed right away [in the Season 4 premiere]. We will not make the audience wait for that, and we will promise that it did not kill him. [Laughs] Ravi will be around for Season 4. The results will be fun. We're actually pretty excited about what happens to Ravi," the EP teased.

"iZombie" season 4 will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.