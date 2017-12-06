'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers: Alba Joins Jane's Book Tour

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for "Jane the Virgin"

Alba (Ivonne Coll) will not let her daughter and granddaughter have all the fun in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-One," the synopsis reveals that the Villanueva matriarch will be joining Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) book tour. Alba does not want to be bothered at first, but she will soon change her mind when she realizes she will be left behind by the girls. Jane is set to promote her latest novel. Xo (Andrea Navedo) will also be there to accompany and support her.

The promo shows that while everything seems to be okay with Jane and her fans, Alba and Xo will see her crumble and cry when the topic of Adam (Tyler Posey) is brought up. In the clip, Jane is smiling happily while interacting with her readers when she suddenly breaks down and cries her heart out. In a recent interview, Rodriguez said that though her character is still hurting over her heartbreak with Adam, she is also thankful for a chance to love again.

Rodriguez also expressed her gratitude to show creator Jennie Snyder Urman for taking into consideration their ideas for the different characters. This, she said, is what makes everything feel more relatable to the viewers.

"She listens to our conversations, watching people interact day-to-day," Rodriguez said. "So much of what comes out on the show is from Jennie's experiences. The stories from writers, or stories they hear, they're all common, true, and pertain to real life. We don't sugarcoat anything."

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) bonding over babysitting duties. With the women busy with the tour, the task of taking care of Mateo (Joseph Sanders) falls on their shoulders. This will be a good opportunity for the men to talk about many things, specifically Rafael's future plans with regards to Jane.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs Fridays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.