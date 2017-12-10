Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

The midseason finale of "Jane the Virgin" season 4 saw a handful of surprises, including Rafael (Justin Baldoni) kissing Jane (Gina Rodriguez) out of the blue.

The unexpected turn of events caught a lot of fans off guard. Luckily, they will not have to wait too long to find out what happens next. When the season returns, executive producer and showrunner Jennie Urman teased that the premiere will pick up right after their kiss.

"We pick up directly in the aftermath of the kiss in the next episode," she told Entertainment Weekly.

As for how Jane feels about Rafael at this point, fans will also find out when the show resumes in January. Jane has been through a lot, and it remains to be seen whether she feels the same way about her baby daddy as he does about her. Petra (Yael Grobglas), on the other hand, will also have her own judgment of the potential pairing.

"She definitely has an opinion," Urman told TVLine. "She's not feeling romantic for Rafael anymore, so it's not about jealousy for Petra. But it does change the family structure, so she would definitely have a point of view."

Speaking of Petra, her twin sister Anezka (also played by Grobglas) perished after falling off a balcony. There are still lingering questions surrounding her death, and they will be answered when the second half of the fourth season premieres.

The midseason finale also saw interesting plot developments for Alba (Ivonne Coll) and Xo (Andrea Navedo). Alba surprisingly said no to Jorge's (Alfonso DiLuca) proposal — something that will be explored further.

"For sure, we're going to unpack that and it takes her a few episodes to really understand what was underneath her answer to Jorge," Urman told Entertainment Weekly about Alba's rejection.

Finally, Xo and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) decided to give couples therapy a go. "They do go to couples therapy in the next episode and they have some significant breakthroughs, some surprising breakthroughs," she previewed.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 returns Friday, Jan. 26, on The CW.