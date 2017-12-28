'Jessica Jones' Season 2 News: Netflix Announces March Release; More Emotional Installment Ahead

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional image for 'Jessica Jones'

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is less than three months away.

This much was revealed in the date announcement trailer Netflix released earlier this month. The trailer features the titular heroine looking for answers to her past while also dealing with the present.

But, her past will also come back to haunt her. As previously reported, David Tennant will be reprising his role as Kilgrave, whom Jessica killed in the first season. And, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month that Kilgrave's presence will be really significant.

Krysten Ritter, who plays Jessica, also talked about what lies ahead for her character, explaining that the events that took place during "The Defenders" will not make a huge impact on her overall.

"I think Jessica is in a pretty dark headspace when we meet her at the top of season 2," she said. "'The Defenders' took place over the course of, like, a minute — well, it was a week long — so that was like a blip in time, and we didn't focus too much on it."

The upcoming season will be exploring more of Jessica's character and her background. It has been said that the next installment will feature a more personal and more emotional story.

"As you've seen in season 1, she was somewhat of a mess even before Kilgrave came into her life, so it was really just about digging deeper into this chaos and peeling back those layers, just going to the core of her being," Rosenberg explained. "That was our objective."

While Jessica is the main protagonist of the show, other characters will also get their fair share of the spotlight. Supporting characters like Trish (Rachael Taylor), Malcolm (Eka Darville) and Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss) will receive more emphasis this time around.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will be released on Thursday, March 8, on Netflix.