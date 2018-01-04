'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica's Biggest Enemy Revealed

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional image for 'Jessica Jones'

Jessica's (Krysten Ritter) biggest enemy may be herself in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Melissa Rosenberg talked about the difference in the storyline between the first and the new seasons. According to her, the second installment would dwell deep into Jessica's psyche and dark memories. It has been previously teased that the heroine would continue to struggle with depression. Most of her past have yet to see the light and while there have been hints about what happened when her parents died in that fatal accident, the fans still have no idea what is going on in her mind.

"In season 1, we focused on Jessica's trauma, on Jessica facing her abuser, but in season 2, we wanted to go even deeper than that. As you've seen in season 1, she was somewhat of a mess even before Kilgrave came into her life, so it was really just about digging deeper into this chaos and peeling back those layers, just going to the core of her being. That was our objective," the EP teased.

If Jessica's past demons will continue to torment her, this will create a huge problem in her future endeavor. Essentially, she will be battling with herself, trying to stay strong to be able to help others who need her assistance. Kilgrave's (David Tennant) return is also expected to turn her world upside down again. Meanwhile, the promo released for season 2 shows the action-packed storyline the series has in store for the viewers.

In the clip, Jessica shows off her superhero skills by jumping off a Ferris wheel. The teaser also provides a glimpse of the Jessica being arrested by the police. An officer is seen putting handcuffs on her while she is being pinned on the ground. There are also explosions happening in the city. In one scene, Jessica is shown smashing doors and punching bad guys.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will air on March 8 on Netflix.