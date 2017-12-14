'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Malcolm to Get More Action Alongside Trish and Jessica

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promo image for 'Jessica Jones' season 2

Jessica's (Krysten Ritter) friends will play huge roles in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ritter said that while the new installment would still focus on Jessica and her journey as a superhero, other characters would also take the spotlight. For instance, Trish (Rachael Taylor), Jessica's best friend and adopted sister, will have her share of action. Their buddy, Malcolm (Eka Darville), is also set to expand his world into the new storyline. Speculations indicate that he will be joining Trish and Jessica in their future missions, especially in investigating the mystery organization, the IGH.

"Just by nature of a new structure and it being more emotional, you have to expand the world beyond just Jessica's head. We're allowing Carrie-Anne Moss and Hogarth's storyline, Rachael Taylor who plays Trish, and Eka Darville who plays Malcolm to have more opportunities for development so our world will feel a little bigger. The show is still totally focused on Jessica, but the supporting players are getting great moments to shine this season," Ritter teased.

Meanwhile, executive producer Melissa Rosenberg said that Kilgrave's (David Tennant) return is imperative to the kind of plot they would feature in season 2. Since the show has always been about Jessica's internal struggle, having the mind-controlling villain around is a necessity. He is reportedly a huge part of her "construction" and her quandary. The teaser released by Netflix does not provide a glimpse of Kilgrave yet. Instead, the clip shows the kind of situations Jessica will handle in the future.

The promo shows Jessica in action, smashing doors and taking down the bad guys. She is also seen demonstrating her superpowers by jumping from a Ferris wheel. Jessica is likewise set to encounter a lot of dangerous explosions. A scene shows that she will be in trouble with the police. In the clip, an officer is putting handcuffs on the heroine and arresting her.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will air on March 8 on Netflix.