Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Bashed For Reading 'Atlas' To Sons

Facebook/The Dillard Family Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard face criticism again on how they raise their children.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have made the headlines of social media once again.

The former "Counting On" stars shared a video on Instagram of Samuel, their eight-month-old son, getting his two teeth brushed for the first time.

In the video, Duggar was brushing Sam's teeth. Israel, Duggar and Dillard's two-year-old, made his appearance in the video as well as he asked Dillard to read him "Miraculous Pencil" for bedtime. As innocent as the video seemed, the couple has again faced several criticisms for the video.

Before the aforementioned Instagram post, Duggar and Dillard were criticized for reading bedtime stories to their two sons that were considered to have anti-social content. One Instagram follower said that the book, "Atlas," promoted the idea that poverty was merely a result of being lazy.

"These books are about 'the evils of socialism' and 'second amendment rights'. These are not for small kids. Heck at least read a good kids' bible story to the kids if you can't handle mainstream kids books," one user said, told InTouch Weekly.

According to InTouch Weekly, the book was part of the book series gifted by Dillard's mother, Cathy Dillard Byrum.

The married couple has faced several controversies after getting booted from "Counting On." Now, the two update their fans through their posts in social media. Critics have followed the family and have continued to bash them for each of their posts. Even their process of raising their children is constantly questioned and criticized.

According to the Inquisitr, fans of "Counting On" have also criticized Duggar as she wished Dillard a happy birthday.

Dillard was fired from TLC's "Counting On" last year after his offensive comments on Jazz Jennings, whom he bashed for being a transgender. Just recently, Dillard complained that the network had not paid him and his wife their due salary for the special episode they filmed last season. TLC has not commented on the issue.