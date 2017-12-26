Jim Caviezel Explains What It Takes to Be Great in God's Eyes on Set of 'Paul, Apostle of Christ'

(Screen Shot: Facebook) Jim Caviezel on the set of "Paul, Apostle of Christ" on December 15, 2017.

Actor Jim Caviezel, who stars in the upcoming film "Paul, Apostle of Christ," explains the significance of Saul of Tarsus' transformation into one of Jesus' apostles and what it means to be great in God's eyes.

"The name Saul means great one," Caviezel explained while on the set of his upcoming Bible epic. "And Paul, the name, just by one change of a letter, means little one."

"In order for us to be great in the eyes of God, we have to become very small," he said.

The movie brings to life the story of Saul of Tarsus, who was known for persecuting and murdering Christians but went on to become one of the most powerful and important figures of the Church after he enountered Jesus on the road to Damascus.

"The survival of Christianity rest with just a couple of people," Caviezel said, referring to the apostles.

"Paul, Apostle of Christ" stars Caviezel ("Passion of The Christ") as Luke; James Faulkner ("Game of Thrones") as Paul; and Olivier Martinez ("S.W.A.T."), Joanne Whalley ("A.D. The Bible Continues") and John Lynch ("The Secret Garden"). Caviezel won wide acclaim for his 2004 portrayal of Jesus in the most popular Christian film in blockbuster history, "The Passion of The Christ."

The film will showcase when "Paul suffers alone in a Roman prison, awaiting his execution under Emperor Nero. Mauritius, the ambitious prison prefect, can hardly see what threat this broken man poses. Once he was Saul of Tarsus, the high-ranking and brutal killer of Christians. Now his faith rattles Rome. At great risk, Luke the physician visits the aged Paul to comfort and tend to him — and to question, to transcribe and to smuggle out Paul's letters to the growing community of believers. Amid Nero's inhuman persecution, these men and women will spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ and change the world," according to its synopsis.

Director Andrew Hyatt explained in the featurette that the first step of creating this film was a vigorous study of the Bible. The screenplay was written naturally from their research and study of the scriptures and their sole source material.

"Paul, Apostle of Christ" was filmed in Malta which is an archipelago in the central Mediterranean between Sicily and the North African coast.

The movie is being released under AFFIRM Films, a Sony Pictures Entertainment company, in association with Giving Films, an ODB production in association with Mandalay Pictures. It was produced by David Zelon ("Soul Surfer") and Berden ("Full Of Grace").

"Paul, Apostle of Christ" will premiere in theaters nationwide on Easter, March 28, 2018.