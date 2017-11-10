John Cena and Nikki Bella Wedding Updates: Couple Resumes Planning After Bella's 'DWTS' Stint

Facebook/Nikki Bella John Cena has revealed that he and Nikki Bella has now resumed planning their wedding as his fiancee has finally been eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" season 25.

In a recent interview, Cena admitted that Bella's stint on "Dancing with the Stars" season 25 has affected their wedding plans. However, now that the female wrestling superstar has been eliminated, Cena said that they can resume planning their earlier announced wedding.

"Wedding planning is just starting. Dancing with the Stars literally took all of (Nikki's) time. So now we're off and running on another race, and I'm going to enjoy this one," Cena said in an interview during the screening of his latest movie, "Daddy's Home 2."

Meanwhile, Cena plays a father in "Daddy's Home 2," but it is expected that the role will simply remain in the movies as the wrestling superstar has earlier said that he and Bella don't intend to have kids. For Cena, the idea of fatherhood is terrifying as he can't even take good care of himself.

While Bella initially wanted to have children and could not understand Cena's decision not to have one, she started singing a different tune after her twin sister and fellow WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) female wrestler, Brie, gave birth to her daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. For Bela, being an aunt can be a substitute for motherhood.

"How much I absolutely love Birdie and have unconditional love, seeing how much my sister [Brie Bella] has had to not only sacrifice her body but her life and career has really made me be like, 'You know what? I'm really content being an aunt the rest of my life," Bella said last August.

Cena and Bella got engaged in April during the Wrestlemania 33 held at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. While the two has yet to make an announcement on when exactly they will tie the knot, Cena has said earlier that he hopes it would happen sometime in 2018.