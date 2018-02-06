'Jumanji' news: Reboot Film Still Tops Box Office

Sony Pictures website "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" premiered in December and still is on top of box office hits.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" still rests at the top of the box office for the fourth time in seven weekends. This makes the film the first December release that has topped the box office in February since the "Titanic" in 1997.

Sony's adventure comedy family-film had only landed behind the notice of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in its first two weeks of release but had risen in its hits through the weeks.

Directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Scott Rosenberg, and Jeff Pinkner, the standalone sequel to the 1995 "Jumanji" film is about high school students supposedly serving after-class detention but getting transported into a video game console instead. The only way out of the jungle-themed adventure world is to finish the game together.

The film, featuring big names such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Bobby Cannavale, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas, has received $352.6 million in gross income for U.S. and Canada, with a total of $11 million in weekend ticket sales from 3,352 theaters at the North American box office.

This makes "Jumanji" trailing second only to biggest domestic grosser "Spider-Man," which gained $403 million in gross in 2002. The worldwide total gross of "Jumanji" has reached $857.6 million by now.

The film is also expected to overtake "Furious 7," which garnered $353 million in gross in 2015. With this, "Jumanji" will be hailed as Johnson's top-grossing domestic film.

Next to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," the "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" has garnered $10.2 million weekend gross ticket sales. CBS Films and Lionsgate horror film "Winchester," which was the week's only major new release, came in third place with $9.25 million weekend gross ticket sales. Meanwhile, "The Greatest Showman" had $7.8 million weekend gross ticket sales.