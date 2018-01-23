'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Becomes Sony's Highest Grossing Non-'Spider-Man' Film

Facebook/JumanjiMovie "Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle" is the sequel to the 1995 "Jumanji" film that starred Robin Williams.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" has been running in theaters for weeks now, but it still sits at the top of box office charts. In fact, the "Jumanji" sequel is now hailed as Sony's highest grossing non-"Spider-Man" film, with domestic box office revenue of at least $317 million.

As of last weekend, the film has already surpassed "Skyfall," Sam Mendes' 2012 James Bond film, which ended its run with $304.3 million domestic box office revenue. So far, the only "Spider-Man" film that "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" has outperformed is the 2014 film by Marc Webb, "The Amazing Spider-Man," which earned $262 million domestically.

If the "Jumanji" sequel continues to top the charts in the coming weeks, it might even beat the records of "Spider-Man: Homecoming's" domestic revenue of $334.2 million and "Spider-Man 3's" $336.5 million, making it the third highest grossing Sony film ever. As of now, the top two on Sony's list are Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2" with $373.5 million and "Spider-Man" with $403.7 million.

Aside from being Sony's highest grossing non-"Spider-Man" film, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is now also the seventh highest-grossing film released in 2017, going above superhero films like "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Justice League." With its current international box office earnings of at least $767.7 million, the film is on the verge of making it to the top 10 of 2017 for international box office, nearly passing "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" was the only film to break "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" weeks of box office reign. It opened being second only to Lucasfilm's outing, but in its second week, it performed so well that it passed "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" revenue and became on top. Since then, the film has been on top of box office charts for three weeks in a row.