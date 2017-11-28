'Jurassic World 2' News, Release Date: Colin Trevorrow Shares First Footage from 'Fallen Kingdom'

Facebook/JurassicWorld Promotional image for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

"Jurassic World 2" is still more than half a year away, but executive producer Colin Trevorrow recently posted a short clip that should tide fans over.

Trevorrow took to Twitter to share the first footage from "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." The six-second clip shows Chris Pratt's Owen Grady petting a baby raptor. As fans know, Owen is an experienced raptor trainer whose skills helped defeat the terrifying Indominus Rex in the first film.

The video does not offer much in terms of plot details, but it does confirm that raptors will still be involved somehow. Owen made a lot of progress when it comes to training the creatures, even gaining the loyalty of the four raptors he taught in "Jurassic World." They stood by his side, after a brief betrayal, even though the Indominus Rex had raptor blood in it and was essentially their leader.

"Fallen Kingdom" is expected to explore weaponized dinosaurs, which was the main goal of Vic Hoskins (Vincent D'Onofrio) in "Jurassic World." The sequel is also being touted as much darker and more horrifying than the first film. Thankfully, Dr. Ian Malcolm will be there to provide some sense of comfort for long-time fans.

Jeff Goldblum, who recently made his Marvel debut as the Grandmaster in "Thor: Ragnarok," is set to reprise the role he played in the original "Jurassic Park" movies. Goldblum previously teased what his character will be bringing to the sequel.

"Ian Malcolm, yes, might be back in this one," the actor revealed. "And he might have something to say about the current confluence of circumstances around the use and MISUSE of technology. With some wry irony, but some deep, wise, passionate conviction, he might! He might. And he might put on a nice dark bit of clothing here and there. A bit of tinted glass maybe."

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is scheduled to hit U.S. cinemas on June 22, 2018.