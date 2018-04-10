Justin Bieber Leads Millions of Followers in Worship With No. 1 Christian Song 'Reckless Love'

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Justin Bieber accepts the award for Top Male Artist at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016.

Pop star Justin Bieber used his Instagram influence to share his version of the Christian chart-topping worship song "Reckless Love."

"Oh, the overwhelming/ never ending/ reckless love of God/ Oh, it chases me down/ fights till I'm found/ leaves the 99 ...," Bieber sang on his Instagram story feed which reaches his 98.5 million followers.

"God's Love is reckless and He loves you mad tons," Bieber wrote on the video as he continued singing, "There's no shadow you won't light up, mountain you won't climb up, running after me."

"Reckless Love," sung and written by Bethel Worship Pastor Cory Asbury, has quickly climbed the Christian charts. It's being pegged one of the fastest-growing songs taking the top spot in only seven weeks.

The single, which was also covered recently by Israel Houghton, marks Asbury's first No. 1 at radio. "Reckless Love" topped Billboard's Hot Christian Songs Chart, the Mediabase Christian Audience Chart, and is currently No. 2 on the Christian Airplay Chart.

Check out Bieber's short rendition below:

The Canadian star made headlines last year when he canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose tour to focus on his well-being. Since then, Bieber's been seen attending church regularly and has been actively sharing his Christian faith on social media.

His Instagram bio now features a link to another worship song, "I Surrender," from the Hillsong Worship album Cornerstone.

This past Easter, Bieber wanted his fans to know that the holiday was not about bunnies but instead about his savior.

"Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny, it's a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death! I believe this happened and it changed everything! I am set free from bondage and shame I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly where I am how I am for who I am," he wrote.

The transformation of Bieber has been widely associated with the mentoring he's received from Pastor Judah Smith and Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz, who previously said that he's invested time in Bieber for years now to see him grow in his walk with God.