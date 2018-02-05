K-Pop News 2018: BIGBANG's Taeyang Weds Min Hyo Rin

Facebook/BIGBANG Taeyang at "BIGBANG 10 The Concert"

BIGBANG member Taeyang marries girlfriend of four years, actress Min Hyo Rin, in a lavish private ceremony on Feb. 3.

In what was described by many as the "wedding of the year," the 29-year-old Korean pop sensation married his longtime girlfriend in front of family and friends at a church in Gyeonggi Province, just outside Seoul, South Korea over the weekend.

The wedding was closed off from the media, but Taeyang's agency, YG Entertainment, released a few details. "The wedding ceremony that took place on Feb. 3 went very well thanks to the love and attention they received," says the official statement.

The wedding started at 3 p.m. KST and lasted for about an hour. It was officiated by actor Ki Tae Young. Taeyang's labelmate, Zion T., sang the congratulatory song.

Based on the few photos released since the wedding, Taeyang looks dapper in a tuxedo and bowtie, while Hyo Rin looks stunning in a strapless full-skirted gown from Suzan Lee.

The fairytale reception was held at Incheon's Paradise City, which was adorned by magical lights and flowers. The venue was designed by Youngsong Martin, who is known for decorating the forest wedding set for Bella and Edward in "Breaking Dawn."

The after-party was hosted by BIGBANG's Daesung. Later in the night, BIGBANG's Seungri and former 2NE1 lead vocalist CL also performed congratulatory songs.

The star-studded union was attended by Taeyang's other BIGBANG members, "Gangnam Style" singer Psy, Winner members Mino and Seunghoon, and musician Se7en, among other big stars.

YG Entertainment also thanked the media for cooperating with the couple's request to have limited coverage for their wedding. "We hope you will continue to watch over them so warmly so they can repay you for all your love by living a happy life," said YG.

Taeyang first announced his engagement to 31-year-old Hyo Rin via an Instagram post in December. "Through all the good times and the bad times, she has always believed in me and now I look forward to making a beautiful life together," he shares in the post. Taeyang is slated to serve his mandatory 21-month military service starting this spring.