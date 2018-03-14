K-Pop News 2018: Got7 Tops International Charts With New Album 'Eyes on You'

Facebook/GOT7Official Promotional photo for Got7's album "Eyes on You"

South Korean boy band Got7 reigns on international charts with new album "Eyes on You."

The seven-member boy group released its eighth mini album on March 12, 6 p.m. KST and immediately topped real time charts.

According to Soompi, as of March 13, 11 a.m. KST, the seven-track album ranked No. 1 in iTunes charts across 20 countries — Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Laos, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Chile, El Salvador, Finland, Hungary, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, and Norway.

"Eyes on You" reportedly also topped the local Hanteo's daily chart for physical album sales. This is proof of the popularity the group has attained after five years in the airwaves.

Got7 also dropped a new music video for its single "Look" on Monday. The vibrant clip has been viewed at least 6.5 million times in the last 24 hours.

Talking to the media about its new album, the group revealed that they all contributed to its concept, just like with every record they have released in the past. Leader JB shared that "Eyes on You" will have a totally different feel from what they have done so far and will showcase the group's freedom and energy.

Got7's previous album, "Flight Log: Arrival," showed the group as wandering youth. Jinyoung explained that this time around, they want to show that they are moving forward.

As for the title track "Look," which was written by JB, they said that its colorful arrangement fully reflects and blends the personality of each of the seven members — JB, Jinyoung, Jackson Wang, BamBam, Mark Tuan, Yugyeom, and Youngjae. "We have prepared an energetic song to showcase the charm of being free on the stage," JB said.

Yugyeom added that the group also prepared more explosive routines for the new album, saying that it will now highlight all angles of the movements, not just the frontal view. As a group, Got7 said "Eyes on You" is a gift to all their fans whose support allowed them to be recognized not just in their country but around the world.