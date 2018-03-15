Kathie Lee Gifford on Why She Won't Date Non-Christians: 'My Faith Is Me'

(Screen Shot: TODAY) Kathie Lee shares the inspiration behind her new book The Rock, The Road, and The Rabbi, March 6, 2018.

Two years after her husband's death, Kathie Lee Gifford is eager to find love again — but won't consider dating someone who doesn't share her Christian faith.

During a recent appearance on "Access Live," Gifford said she's only been on one date since her husband's passing, but it didn't last long.

"He didn't share my faith and couldn't understand why I didn't want to be with him," Gifford recalled. "I said, 'My faith isn't something I do on Sunday mornings for an hour. My faith is me, and I'm not going to share my life with somebody or even another hour of my life on a date with you if you don't share the same passion for your faith as I do."

The 64-year-old "Today" show co-host said that while she would be thrilled to find love again, she's willing to wait until the right man comes along.

"Who doesn't want to find love again?" she said. "I think my probability is less, obviously. Some men are afraid of strong women. I wouldn't be interested in a man like that anyway."

She added, "If that's part of God's will for me, I'm certainly open to it. I'm not out at singles bars. I'm not online."

Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, died at the couple's Connecticut home on Aug. 9, 2015, at age 84. Last month, Gifford revealed the joy she's found in Jesus Christ amid great loss and immense loneliness.

"My biggest struggle at this point of my life is loneliness. I've lost my parents, my husband is gone now and my children live far away from me," Gifford said in an "I Am Second" video. "I still live in the same big house where we made a gazillion million memories. And there are times when I am overwhelmed by loneliness."

The Emmy Award winner and The Rock, The Road, and The Rabbi author said that in those dark moments, she reminds herself of the blessing of life that she still has.

"I don't want to live my life in hopelessness. I've been there," she said. "God is not the enemy of joy. He is the creator of joy. You want to fly, you want to soar, you want to dream big dreams and see them come true? You have to partner with the right person, only Jesus, only Jesus. I am Kathie Lee Gifford and I am second."

Last year, Gifford debuted the song, "He Saw Jesus" on her show in honor of her late husband.

"I hope it brings hope to people," she said before performing the song.

"So many people loved Frank. So many people still do. I wanted to honor his memory with it, but I also wanted it to do some good in the world," she explained.

All proceeds from the song went to the international relief organization Samaritan's Purse.