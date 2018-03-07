'Kevin (Probably) Saves The World' Spoilers: What Role Will Amy Play In Season 2?

Facebook/KevinProbably Promotional image for 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'

"Kevin (Probably) Saves The World" just wrapped up its season finale with Kevin (Jason Ritter) revealing the existence of Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory) to his sister Amy (JoAnna Garcia).

In the finale, Yvette realizes that she is losing her powers which meant she and Kevin are going to need some help. At the same time, she allows him to tell his sister Amy about the truth only which, obviously, didn't believe. That is until Yvette appeared and declared herself a warrior for God to which Amy's reaction was to faint.

Showrunners Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas recently shared their thoughts on Amy being in on the secret. With Yvette and Kevin in need of help, is there something the engineer and professor can bring to the table?

Possibly, but Butters and Fazekas aren't particularly forthcoming as to how. However, they admitted that the duo definitely needs someone and that Amy can be a nice foil to Yvette being one who is more attached to science rather than religion.

While "Kevin (Probably) Saves The World" is yet to be confirmed for a second season, the showrunners appear interested in expanding Amy's story. After all, she also has her own personal tale of losing her husband and raising her daughter. Butters adds that she might have a different reaction to Yvette's existence that could lead to potential stories to tell in the second season.

Whatever the case, Kevin's revelation to Amy will definitely have some effect on their relationship as brother and sister. She could also begin to question altogether because now that she knows that Yvette, God, and the angels exist, she will probably as why she lost her husband.

"Kevin (Probably) Saves The World" being renewed is still up in the air. However, after the finale's big reveal, fans don't have much to worry about when it comes to the story.