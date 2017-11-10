Kevin Spacey Cut From Ridley Scott's 'All The Money In The World'

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Kevin Spacey continues to suffer the consequences of the sexual assault allegations against him. This time, the veteran actor was cut from Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World" just weeks prior to its release and will be replaced by Christopher Plummer.

According to the director's publicist Simon Halls, Scott will reshoot the entirety of the disgraced actor's scenes using Plummer. The 87-year-old actor will replace Spacey in the role of billionaire J Paul Getty in the film that tells the true story of the kidnapping of Getty's grandson in 1973, and the oil tycoon's initial refusal to pay a ransom.

Plummer was originally the first choice for the film given that Getty was already in his 80s when the kidnapping happened. However, Spacey was instead chosen to play the oil tycoon, a decision that proved to be costly for the film. In addition to Plummer, Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams are also expected to be involved in the additional filming.

Being the efficient director that he is, Scott also intends to keep the film's original Dec. 22 release date. "All the Money in the World" was primed for a plush awards season release from distributor Sony Pictures Entertainment. It is still unknown if the film will continue with its current advertising campaign which prominently features Spacey.

The unprecedented and hugely expensive move reinforces the widely held view that Spacey's career is ruined following multiple allegations of sexual harassment which began when Anthony Rapp claimed that the actor assaulted him when he was 14.

On Thursday, former TV news anchor Heather Unruh said Spacey sexually assaulted her 18-year-old son in a bar and restaurant in Nantucket. Frequently in tears, Unruh recounted how Spacey bought her "star-struck" son drink after drink before sexually assaulting him.

Spacey is increasingly becoming an isolated figure with CAA, the actor's Los Angeles talent agency for the past eight years has said it no longer represents the actor. His press agent Staci Wolfe also said on Friday she was no longer working him, while an International Emmy Founders award that was meant to be given to the actor this month has been withdrawn.