Key And Peele To Reunite For Netflix Animated Movie

FACEBOOK/ Key & Peele Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as their character selves in Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele”

Netflix is reuniting hit comedy duo "Key and Peele" for their new stop-motion animated film. Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele will be lending their voices to the titular characters of "Wendell and Wild," a film from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" director Henry Selick.

According to Deadline, the film follows two scheming demon brothers who want to earn their way out of hell by going up against their arch enemy. The film will be the streaming platform's second stop-motion flick after following last year's "Bubbles," a movie about Michael Jackson's pet chimp.

Peele co-wrote the script for "Wendell and Wild" with Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman with original character designs being created by Argentinean artist Pablo Lobato. Peele is also producing the film via his production company, Monkeypaw along with Selick and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein.

While not exactly a "Key and Peele" revival, the film offers fans a chance to witness the comedy duo, or rather their voice, in action. Their chemistry in sketch comedy was a massive hit among fans and netted them a Peabody Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

After their eponymous show ended its five-season run on Sept. 9, 2015, Key and Peele went their separate ways. Key made his Broadway debut in 2017 with Steve Martin's comedy "Meteor Shower" while Peele trying his hand at directing.

His directorial debut film "Get Out" was met with critical acclaim and was a commercial success and was selected by the National Board of Review, the American Film Institute as one of the top 10 films of 2017. In a recent interview, Peele expressed his desire to create a sequel to "Get Out" saying he'll "seriously consider it."

Whether a sequel will materialize or not, it will have to come after "Wendell and Wild." The film has yet to receive a release date but given that stop-motion animation takes a lot of time, it won't arrive on Netflix anytime soon.