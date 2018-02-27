Khloé Kardashian Talks About Her Rough First Trimester

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Khloe Kardashian at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California in November 23, 2014.

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian reveals the woes of her first trimester in the recent episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

The Kardashians have been known to have complications with their pregnancies, the main reason Kim Kardashian West opted to have her third child via surrogate. Khloé has been very careful about her pregnancy to avoid any complications but, apparently, it has been giving her a lot of discomfort.

Khloé revealed to her sisters Kourtney and Kim that the progesterone pills she took to increase her levels of the hormone that helps maintain pregnancy have been making her pregnancy very painful. "Literally I like can't walk," she said.

The 33-year-old soon-to-be mother added it does not help that it has to be inserted through her vagina at least twice a day, an added "torture" to her already painful days. "This is not fun," she told her sisters, adding, "I just feel sick every night. I feel gross. I physically can barely walk."

After checking with her doctor, however, Khloé realized that all the pain was worth it. She was told the pills "saved her pregnancy." Later, the Good American jeans founder revealed that this was the very reason she did not want to announce her pregnancy earlier.

This happened around the same time TMZ learned of her pregnancy and advised them that it would be revealed in the publication, but Khloé stood firm and said she would not be forced to announce her pregnancy until she's ready.

"A lot of things could happen. I could've had a potential to miscarry," she explained. "As soon as I get to my second trimester, I will have such relief, and that's all I'm waiting for," she added.

The mom-to-be stayed true to her words and announced in December that she is carrying her first child with 26-year-old boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She was almost six months pregnant at that time.

In the next episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Khloé will finally reveal the gender of her baby. "Do you want to know what I'm having?" she says in the sneak peek. To which, Kourtney responds with "I'm shocked!"

Find out Khloé's baby gender in the season finale of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on E!