Kids Trapped in the Gender Wars

WASHINGTON — Transgender ideology results in "large-scale child abuse" and poses a threat to all kinds of cherished rights, a panel at the Values Voter Summit said Saturday.

Before hundreds assembled at the Omni Shoreham Hotel for the largest annual political gathering of social conservatives in the United States, psychiatrist Dr. Paul McHugh, pediatrician Dr. Michelle Cretella, and Elizabeth Johnston, who is known as the Activist Mommy, spoke about the harms that gender ideology poses to children.

