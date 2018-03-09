'Kingdom Come: Deliverance' Patch Release Date: Update To Be Out This Week

Steam/Warhorse Studios "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses players in an epic adventure set in the days of the Holy Roman Empire.

Despite a somewhat successful launch, the highly realistic action role-playing game "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" was released with a fair share of bugs. Having revealed their desire to further polish the game prior to its release, the developers are now hard at work, revealing when the long-awaited Patch 1.3 will arrive.

To address the fans' concerns, Warhorse Studios co-founder Daniel Vávra took to Twitter. While he did not reveal an actual date, he did offer a release window of sorts for the patch.

"So guys, patch 1.3 was delayed few days as you may have noticed," Vávra wrote. "We are still testing it as we don't want to rush it and cause more bugs. ETA is this week (ASAP) on PC + few days for certification on consoles.

So guys, patch 1.3 was delayed few days as you may have noticed. We are still testing it as we dont want to rush it and cause more bugs. ETA is this week (ASAP) on PC few days for certification on consoles. Patch will add Save&Quit and fix tons of quest related bugs. — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) March 7, 2018

According to Vávra, the patch will provide some much-requested Save and Quit fixes to the game. A number of bug fixes for quests will also be added along with lockpick improvements and pickpocket refinements.

Additionally, some bugs that appeared from previous patches will also be addressed. This includes the rather troublesome torch quick equip problem that came after the arrival of Patch 1.2.5.

While the upcoming bug fixes and changes are welcome news for many players. Some "hardcore" "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" players commented that making the lockpicking feature easier takes away from game's devotion to depicting a realistic portrayal of medieval-era life. Still, it's best to see whether the new changes will be for better or for worse in a game that despite being successfully released, is still pretty much a work in progress.

In addition to the new patch, players are also eagerly waiting for the game's new downloadable content. The DLC includes a female playable character as well as dog companion and was added as a stretch goal to the game's Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign in 2014.

According to Warhorse, the DLC is currently in the works however, budgetary constraints have kept them from adding the new content immediately. That being said, it seems that the only thing fans can do is wait.

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.