Twitter courtesy of @KINGDOMHEARTS Mount Olympus is one of the worlds set to be featured in 'Kingdom Hearts 3'

The "Kingdom Hearts" series is famous for featuring beautiful and charming worlds that also become more complex as players learn more about them. In "Kingdom Hearts 3," many fans are expecting to see an even more exciting collection of worlds, and while the developers are staying quiet with regards to which ones they are planning to feature, a recent data mining dive may have uncovered some of them anyway.

Over on Reddit, "Rum3637" posted some possible references to in-game worlds that were included in the game's files.

Spoilers are coming from this point forward, so fans should proceed with caution.

Among the filenames the data miner found was "FZ02," and what was interesting about this particular world is that it apparently also contains icicles. Given the filename and the references to the icicles, it seems highly likely that this world is one based on "Frozen."

The data miner also found files for vegetables, pots of honey and rabbit holes, and those seem like elements of a world featuring none other than Winnie the Pooh.

Perhaps the most intriguing of the Disney-inspired worlds potentially found by the data miner is Disney Castle since it seems like it could be a world filled with all kinds of interesting elements.

The Redditor also discovered references to the Land of Departure and the Radiant Garden, original worlds featured in earlier installments of the series. It will be interesting to see how those places could be updated for "Kingdom Hearts 3."

Those aforementioned worlds remain unconfirmed for now, though there are some interesting ones that have already been announced for the upcoming game.

As seen in KHWiki.com, the confirmed worlds for the game include Twilight Town, the "Big Hero 6" world, Mount Olympus, the "Toy Story" world as well as the Kingdom of Corona.

More news about the worlds to be included in "Kingdom Hearts 3" should be made available soon, and the game itself is due out next year.