'Kingdom Hearts 3' Rumors: Will Marvel and 'Star Wars' World Be Featured in the Upcoming Installment?

Every fan of the "Kingdom Hearts" series has their own personal list of worlds they want to have inside the upcoming "Kingdom Hearts 3."

To this point, the developers have yet to unveil the full list of worlds that will be included in the sequel, so no fan who isn't also involved in the creation of the game knows if their dream list is about to be made a reality.

Regardless, that has not kept fans from fantasizing about their ideal world list, and recently one noted game director who's working on an eagerly anticipated title himself offered a little bit of insight into which worlds he would like to see featured in the sequel.

During a recent rapid-fire interview with Game Informer video editor Leo Vader, the creative director of the upcoming "Spider-Man" PS4 game, Brian Intihar, was asked at one point about the possibility of Marvel's famous web-slinger making an appearance in "Kingdom Hearts."

In response, Intihar said that would be his dream and that seeing Spider-Man in that game would be "awesome." Intihar then speculated that it has to be about the right time for Marvel worlds to start making their way into the series.

Intihar also expressed a desire in seeing some "Star Wars" worlds in the series before allowing himself to be excited by the possibility of protagonist Sora donning the iconic Spider-Man costume.

Intihar's ideas sound very exciting, and it's highly likely that other fans of the series would welcome the addition of Marvel and "Star Wars" worlds to "Kingdom Hearts 3," but unfortunately, the developers have not really offered any clues that they are planning to add those kinds of worlds.

Fans can continue to dream, of course, and until the complete list of worlds for the sequel is unveiled, there is still a chance for even highly unlikely predictions to come true.

Still, even without Marvel or "Star Wars" worlds, the developers have already managed to put together quite an interesting collection of locations up to this point.

Per KHWiki.com, the worlds confirmed for the game include ones based on "Big Hero 6," "Monsters Inc.," "Toy Story" as well as the Kingdom of Corona and Mount Olympus. Fans can also count on seeing locations such as Twilight Town, the End of Sea and an Unnamed World.

One more thing worth noting about those worlds is that they are expected to be quite large.

While speaking at the D23 Expo in Japan earlier this year, co-director Tai Yasue shared something important about the game's worlds, KH13.com reported.

According to Yasue, one world inside the upcoming game will be "equivalent" to one previous game. If the game's worlds are going to be that big, then it's going to take players a lot of time to explore even just one of them, although it's hard to imagine fans of the series being unhappy with getting more content.

Even if Marvel and "Star Wars" worlds may remain absent from the sequel, fans would probably be content with just being given the opportunity to explore enormous locations.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is expected to be released sometime later this year.