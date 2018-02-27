Leaked 'Avengers: Infinity War' Runtime Suggests Film Is the Longest MCU Movie to Date

Facebook/avengers A promo poster for the upcoming MCU film, 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

"Avengers: Infinity War" might just be the longest MCU movie ever. With the movie only a little over two months away from arriving in theaters, a new rumor suggests that its runtime is longer than any other MCU movie that Marvel Studios has ever released.

The rumor about the "Avengers: Infinity War's" runtime started from the largest movie theater chain in the Philippines, SM Cinema, which recently launched the presale tickets for the highly-anticipated movie. Shortly after the launch, an MCU fan took to Reddit to share a screenshot of the movie's official synopsis and other details, revealing its two-hour and 30-minute runtime.

Although Marvel has yet to confirm the movie's runtime, many believe that the details included in the screenshot were true since the international release date of April 25 was consistent with the one previously announced by Marvel. This date falls a week before the movie's U.S. premiere.

This is not the first time that the runtime for a huge title was leaked on Reddit. Back in September, someone also leaked the runtime for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The leak came three months before the movie's actual release in December, but it eventually turned out to be true.

Without any confirmation from Marvel, fans should take the "Avengers: Infinity War's" runtime rumor with a grain of salt. Considering the events that the movie will cover, however, the two-hour 30-minute runtime makes a lot of sense. "Avengers: Infinity War" will need more time to cover all the necessary story arcs and introduce the team-ups and the members of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) Black Order.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will see Marvel's biggest superheroes as they band together against their biggest threat yet, Thanos, who seeks to collect all the Infinity Stones and rule the world.

"Avengers: Infinity War" arrives in theaters on May 3.