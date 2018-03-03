Letoya Luckett-Walker, Husband Share Prayers They Said for Each Other Before They Met

(Photo: Instagram/LeToya Luckett-Walker) LeToya Luckett-Walker pictured with her stepdaughter, Madison Walker, at her December 2017 wedding.

Actress LeToya Luckett-Walker and her husband, Tommicus Walker, recently shared the prayers they said about the character of their significant other before they ever met.

"He gets Toya," she said. "That's what I've always wanted."

"I'd say, God, whoever you have for me, I want him to see me. I want him to see my heart," Luckett said in an interview with Essence magazine for the March issue. "I want him to see me crystal clear in his eyes the way You see me in Yours. He sees me, and there's no better feeling."

Her husband added, "I specifically wrote down on paper all the things I was looking for. I wanted a helpmate, a teammate, and a soul mate. Those are the things I prayed for in a woman."

The 36-year-old singer who rose to fame as a member of the '90s girl group Destiny's Child, married the Texas entrepreneur in December 2017. After looking back at how God answered her prayers, the entertainer believes God can do the same for anyone.

"Know that if God can do it for me, then He can do it for anyone," she said.

In a previous Instagram post, Luckett-Walker also revealed how God worked things out with her 6-year-old stepdaughter, Madison, whose name the "Set It Off" stage play actress posted on a vision board before she met her husband.

"Funny thing is, my closest family and friends know that I've always dreamed of having a little girl and naming her Madison! I have the vision board to prove it. And when your dad revealed your name in one of our first conversations, it almost brought me to tears because I knew God heard me, and that He has a sense of humor. This has taught me to trust Him even more," Luckett-Walker wrote in an open letter to the little girl on social media. "Madison, you've made me a better woman and I'm grateful to God for that."

The entertainer previously told Essence that when she began dating Walker they spent time praying and reading the Bible together.

"After a few weeks of talking, we were praying together on the phone along with reading Scriptures," she revealed.