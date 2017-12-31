LG Expands Speaker Lineup; Confirms New Product With Built-In Google Assistant

LG Promo image for the upcoming lineup of new LG Speakers that supports AI smart assistants and high-fidelity music.

South Korean technology giant LG will be expanding their lineup of audio and home speaker products along with a new offering with built-in Google Assistant.

Apart from catering to the growing market for smart assistant-enabled speakers, LG also wants to reach out to consumers who fancy listening to music in high-fidelity quality. That intent was made evident in a press release earlier this week when the company announced its partnership with Meridian Audio.

LG said: "New for 2018 is Meridian Audio's advanced high-performance audio technology that delivers more natural and warm sound. From immersive Dolby Atmos sound bars to portable Bluetooth speakers and its latest artificial intelligence (AI) speaker, LG has something for everyone this year."

Meridian Audio is an audio component maker based in the United Kingdom that is focused on producing hardware that supports high-performance, high-fidelity audio and video files.

In the same announcement, LG provided some details on their upcoming lineup of Bluetooth-enabled speakers. The company confirmed the release of the LG ThinQ Speaker that will come off the box with the Google Assistant support. It is also built to play music in Hi-Fi audio quality.

"LG ThinQ Speaker isn't only a smart companion, it is also a personalized voice-activated interface for LG's smart home appliances," the company added.

LG started joining the smart speaker scene when they released the SmartThinQ Hub speaker in 2016. It came with a built-in Alexa smart assistant and actually looks very much like Amazon's first lineup of speakers but with a tiny screen on top.

Last August, the company also announced they were expanding the Alexa and Google Assistant support to their smart home appliances ecosystem.

Meanwhile, LG will also launch the PK speaker series that consists of portable, Bluetooth-enabled devices that promised to "offer powerful and undistorted bass, as well as optimized speech and vocals."

LG has yet to announce the official market release date for their new lineup of speakers. However, they already confirmed that attendees of the Consumer Electronics Show on Jan. 9-12 can visit their booth to get a first glimpse of the products.