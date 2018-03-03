LG G7 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals An iPhone X-Style Notch

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard A man shows a new LG G6 device at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.

The LG G7 was at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) after all — it just was not the company's main attraction.

LG kept a low profile at the conference, which is normally the venue where they come out with their new G-series smartphone. Instead, they launched an upgraded version of the V30 there. Interestingly, the LG G7, which will go by a different name when it is made official, was there too, but only at an event that was conducted by the company behind closed doors.

Images of the LG G7 from that secret meeting have found their way online thanks to an Israeli reporter, with the trusted tech insider Evan Blass confirming they are indeed the next big thing from the company.

The pictures reveal that the flagship is codenamed Neo and that it sports a notch very similar to the one on the Apple iPhone X, which not every user was fond of. Initially thought as a prototype, the LG G7 on the pictures is all but confirmed to be what the final product will look like based on the "icy reaction" the leakster got from LG following the leak, as Blass pointed out.

Going back to the design, LG becomes the latest company to adopt the notch, which remains a divisive issue for iPhone users. Many feel like the notch, which is what Apple used to house the front cameras and sensors on the iPhone X while keeping the bezels slim, is a bit distracting and overall ruins the appearance of the device and an otherwise immersive experience.

A lot of users complain about the nightmare of watching a video in landscape mode, where the notch shows as a big black bar on the side. However, it looks like future owners of the LG G7 will have to deal with that too unless the tech firm has found a way to prevent that.

This marks quite a departure in the design department for LG. Before bezel-less became a thing, the tech firm was the first to shed bezels on their smartphones with the LG G6 last year, but it was easily overshadowed by the Samsung Galaxy S8.

LG has struggled with selling out their mobile offerings in the recent years, and the company is looking to change their approach for their next handsets. A few weeks ago, it was reported that development on the next LG flagship was restarted. Whether or not the notch was the plan all along is unknown. Also part of this effort is the new name and the new release date.

The LG G7 is expected to be unveiled in June.