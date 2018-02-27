Liam Payne and Cheryl Split Rumors: Cheryl Lashes Out on 'Ludicrous' Theories

Reuters/Toby Melville Cheryl Cole poses for photographers at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in London February 15, 2011.

Cheryl slams rumors that she and partner Liam Payne have broken up as they attend the BRITs 2018 together.

The couple of two years arrived all loved up at the annual BRIT Awards last Feb. 21 and reportedly told one of the onlookers, "we're fine, we're happy." Their PDA appearance was, however, viewed as a stunt by many.

The day after, the 34-year-old mother of one took to Twitter to spell it out for those who are still insisting that their two-year relationship is on the rocks, theories that she described as "ludicrous and a bit weird."

"Oh stop, no one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships. Use your platform to put something productive in your columns," she wrote on Twitter, before urging her followers to use their time instead on something she has been working on. "I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!"

Oh stop

Meantime, Payne performed his hit song from "Fifty Shades Freed" with Rita Ora at the Global Awards on Thursday. The pair, who has been performing the raunchy song around the world, notably kept their distance from each other. Viewers also could not help but notice that this number was more toned down than most.

Sources at the BRIT awards also noted that Ora stayed away from Payne when he arrived at the red carpet with Cheryl.

There have been strong rumors in the past week that their relationship plummeted after Cheryl gave birth to their first child Bear. Cheryl is reportedly planning to move out of her 24-year-old partner's £5.1 million mansion in Surrey.

Payne, who was recently in Miami to work on his music, allegedly opted to stay at a budget hotel in Heathrow rather than return home to Cheryl and Bear, who is celebrating his first birthday next month.

Cheryl and Liam have been under great scrutiny since they revealed two years ago that they were dating. Many could not help but note the huge age gap between the two, especially when they first met when Payne was just a 14-year-old boy auditioning for "X-Factor" U.K.