'Little People, Big World' Updates: Is Tori Roloff Pregnant Again?

Tori Roloff sparked rumors that she is currently pregnant with baby number 2.

In a recent photo that she shared on Instagram, the wife of "Little People, Big World" star Zach Roloff shared a tender moment between him and their eight-month-old son Jackson where they were both lying on their stomachs while playing.

The caption explained why Tori married the other half of Amy and Matt Roloff's twin sons. "The fact that he gets down and plays with his kids. He so good to Jackson and I. I love you so much babe uh! This photo also just makes me so excited for the future... I literally see daddy and j plotting their next big adventure."

According to reports, fans were quick to point out that Tori mentioned "kids" instead of "kid," which could mean that she could have accidentally revealed that she is currently pregnant with her second child.

This is not the first time that the young mother ignited pregnancy rumors. In September 2017, fans thought that Tori was trying to cover up a baby bump when she wore an all-black flowy top after she posted a video on her Instagram Stories.

However, Tori reportedly dispelled the latest pregnancy rumors with a new post on Instagram Stories over the weekend. According to the TLC star, her little Jackson will not be an older brother anytime soon. "If I was pregnant every time the Internet said I was pregnant, I would have like eight kids by now," she stated.

TLC is expected to release a new season of "Little People, Big World" sometime in 2018, but the network has yet to announce its premiere date. It is expected to feature the latest milestones in Jackson's life, as well as the birth of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff's daughter Ember Jean who was born in September last year.