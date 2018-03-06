'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Henry Gives Alison Valuable Life Advice

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Henry (Tim Daly) will teach his daughter some valuable life lessons in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Reading the Signs," the synopsis reveals that Alison (Katherine Herzer) will encounter a major hurdle in college. Her roommate will attempt to commit suicide and Alison blames herself for missing the signs. She must also be feeling guilty because she and her friend are not exactly on good terms when it happens. Apparently, the roommate is not the friendly type and prefers to stay in the dorms. Because she feels an affinity with Alison, she devotes all of her time with her.

The sneak peek shows Alison complaining to her father about her friend's attitude. According to her, the attention is choking her especially when the other becomes jealous of the people she meets. After listening to his daughter's rants, Henry quietly tells her it is best to always be kind. He then shares with Alison his own issues when he was in college. Henry said that the roommate he had cried himself to sleep every night due to homesickness. Because he could not stand it anymore, Henry asked to be transferred to another room.

Henry says that later on, he met his ex-roommate and saw that he was doing okay. He joined clubs and had friends. It just took a bit for him to adjust. Henry tells Alison that she may be a little too harsh with her treatment of her friend. Maybe the girl also needs more time to get used to college life. The news that her roommate tried to kill herself must have slapped Alison in the face when she returns to university. The promo photos show her distraught and crying while nestling in her mother's embrace.

Meanwhile, spoilers for March 18 episode titled "Refuge" reveals that Jay (Sebastian Arcelus) and Kat (Sara Ramirez) will be embroiled in a messy case involving LGBTQ refugees. The situation will get out of control when they decide to help the citizens escape their own country and go to the U.S. while their homeland security applications are still being processed.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 will be back on Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.