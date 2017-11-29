'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers: Elizabeth Hosts a Political Party for the Holidays

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) will be hosting an important party for the holidays in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Minefield," the synopsis reveals that the secretary of state will be forced to organize an event with a political motive in mind. President Dalton (Keith Carradine) needs the support of the senators to pass a treaty involving landmines. His administration plans to end, once and for all, the problems associated with these dangerous mines by requiring countries to destroy every single one of them.

The promo photos show Elizabeth standing alongside her daughter, Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood), making sure that the party is going smoothly. They need to win the votes of the attendees by the end of the night, so they cannot afford to commit any mistake. Elizabeth is wearing a black patterned dress while Stevie looks like a princess with her gold frock and blonde hair swept up in a classy bun.

Meanwhile, Henry (Tim Daly) is not seen at the party. He must be busy dealing with more important things. For instance, he will follow the lead that the Senate Majority Leader is hiding something. Henry has reasons to believe that the politician has reached out to the Russians and exchanged important information. He needs to find sufficient evidence to back up his claim or he will be in trouble.

Last episode, Elizabeth had the difficult job of extraditing a Mexican cartel leader to a U.S. prison. This was part of the Dalton administration stopping the escalating opioid crisis in the country. They were supposed to work with the Mexican government in the operation. Everything was going well until the mobster escaped his guards and killed an American journalist.

"Madam Secretary" season 4, episode 9 will air on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.