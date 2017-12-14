'Maleficent 2' Sets Filming in UK with Angelina Jolie; Elle Fanning Returning?

Production for "Maleficent 2" begins in 2018 and the Disney movie will shoot in the U.K. Will Elle Fanning reprise her role and re-join Angelina Jolie?

REUTERS/Disney Enterprises/Keith Hampshere Angeline Jolie will don her costume again for "Maleficent 2" from Disney.

"Maleficent 2" with Jolie as the lead is one of four major movies expected to film in the U.K. in 2018, as per KFTV. Also expected to start production on the other side of the pond are Disney's "Artemis Fowl," a Robert Downey, Jr. film, and "Detective Pikachu" starring Ryan Reynolds.

Jolie confirmed in September that she's returning to play the famous character from the "Sleeping Beauty" classic fairytale. It's not yet clear, however, if the sequel will feature Princess Aurora again as Fanning's casting hasn't been announced.

Fanning is set to star in the Patty Hearst biopic "American Heiress" with director James Mangold. There's still no production schedule for this film so far, which might mean that the young star will be free to join "Maleficent 2."

Is Princess Aurora, however, still part of the story in the sequel? Details to the plot of "Maleficent 2" are scare but Jolie said that the script is still in the works.

It was Maleficent's kiss that woke up Aurora at the end of the first movie as they forged a strong motherly bond against Aurora's father, the evil Stephan (Sharlto Copley). Maleficent and Aurora's friendship unified the magic forest Moors and the human's kingdom as Aurora finally took reigns as the new Queen.

The movie, which ran in theaters in 2014, ended with Maleficent watching with pride as her ward received her crown. Back then, Jolie wasn't keen on doing sequels. She turned down offers to reprise her roles in films like "Salt" and "Wanted."

The actress, however, changed her mind about doing a follow-up to "Maleficent" since she became the family's breadwinner following her divorce. "Maleficent 2" will be Jolie's comeback movie after taking a break from acting for three years to concentrate on directing.