Marvel Releases New Character Posters in Celebration of Cinematic Universe's 10th Anniversary

Facebook/avengers A promo poster for the upcoming MCU film, 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

As Marvel Studios celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, it has released eight new character posters, featuring some of the most fan-favorite superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio has also released an official banner and poster, as well as a video display outside Times Square Hotel in New York City, to commemorate the special event and give a closer look at some of Marvel's biggest names and the Hollywood actors and actresses behind them.

The most interesting thing about the first batch of character posters is that they feature the old and new looks of MCU's beloved superheroes. Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), for instance, is seen donning his Mark XLII armor, which was previously featured in "Iron Man 3" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Captain America (Chris Evans) is also seen in his old Cap suit from "Captain America: Civil War," as well as in his Nomad suit from "Avengers: Infinity War."

As for the Black Widow, the version of Scarlett Johansson's character featured in the poster is the one from the 2014 film "Captain America: The Winter Soldier. " It is also interesting to see the full-grown Groot (Vin Diesel) from the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie featured instead of his Baby Groot version from the second installment, or the Teen Groot version from the post-credit scenes of the film.

The three other character posters feature Mark Ruffalo's The Incredible Hulk, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther. Aside from their individual character posters, there's also a vertical banner featuring more Marvel superheroes like Vision (Paul Bettany), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Gamore (Zoe Saldana), Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and a lot more.

The 19th movie in the MCU, "Avengers: Infinity War," is set to open in theaters on May 4. MCU's current phase will end next year with the release of "Avengers 4" on May 3, 2019.