'Masters of the Universe' Reboot: 'He-Man' Movie Gets New Director

(Photo: Mattel/Filmation) A screenshot from the "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" TV series.

David S. Goyer is in talks to direct the "Masters of the Universe" reboot film by Sony Pictures.

The "Dark Knight" trilogy screenwriter is the latest name attached to the He-Man movie, which has been in development for eight years now.

Back then, it was Warner Bros. Pictures who was handling the "Masters of the Universe" reboot with "Kung Fu Panda" director John Stevenson tapped to direct.

"G.I. Joe: Retaliation" director Jon M. Chu then replaced him, but backed out a year later. Before Goyer, McG was the man chosen for the gig, but this fell through as well just early this year.

However, it looks like the "Masters of the Universe" reboot is finally happening for real this time. According to The Wrap, Goyer already penned the latest draft of the script.

Sony seems to be impressed seeing that they already locked in a release date of Dec. 18, 2019 for the movie, which suggests that critical elements of the project are finally set in stone.

Goyer is best known for his screenwriting work, but he is not new to directing. The last film he helmed is the 2009 horror film "The Unborn." He also helmed episodes for the television shows "Da Vinci's Demons" and "Flashforward," which are both his creations.

The "Masters of the Universe" reboot movie will focus on Prince Adam, who develops into the He-Man, the final hope of the planet Eternia. The film will follow the hero in his bid to stop his arch-nemesis Skeletor from putting Castle Grayskull at his mercy.

He-Man was first portrayed in the big screen in 1987 by Dolph Lundgren with Frank Langella as Skeletor. If Goyer's involvement with the project is final, fans should hear about the stars set to succeed them in the months to come.

The "Masters of the Universe" franchise started as a Mattel toy line, which was so huge that it spawned an equally successful TV series turned cult classic that ran from 1983 to 1985.