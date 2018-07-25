Megachurch Pastor John Hagee Hails Historic Aligning of 'God's Favor' With CUFI, Trump and Israel

(Screenshot: Facebook/Christians United for Israel) Pastor John Hagee speaking on July 23, 2018, at the 2018 Christians United for Israel summit in Washington, D.C.

Pastor John Hagee, founder of Christians United for Israel, said Monday at the organization's 2018 summit in Washington, D.C., that "the favor of God" is with the organization due to U.S. President Donald Trump and other officials in the United States and Israel.

"Never in our history have we had [God's] favor at the same time with the president of the United States; with the prime minister of Israel; with the secretary of state; with the ambassador to Israel or the ambassador from Israel," Hagee said as part of his speech, which was uploaded on Facebook.

"All of those people are suddenly helping us achieve our objectives because the favor of God is with this organization," he added.

The megachurch pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, hailed Trump for deciding to support Israel, such as in his controversial decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem this year, which angered many in the Islamic world supporting Palestine.

Hagee said that Christians United for Israel, with over 4.3 million members, continues to be successful in the fight against anti-Semitism, because it refuses to compromise on its ideals, something which he also vowed never to do.

In another statement, Hagee said that the organization had issues with President Barack Obama.

"For years CUFI was at odds with the previous administration on a wide range of issues, but since President Trump took office we've seen one victory after another," the pastor stated.

"We are here in Washington advocating for issues that will strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship during a time when the White House is keenly interested in doing just that."

The multi-day conference featured speeches from various U.S. politicians, lawmakers, and allies of Israel, including a video message by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which Hagee himself introduced.

Netanyahu thanked American Christians for their support of Israel, and also outlined the severe persecution believers face around the world.

"Sadly, some countries don't respect Christians. In Iran, Christians are brutally persecuted," Netanyahu said.

"Christian pastors have spent years in prison. This is an issue which I believe should concern everyone. And let me say clearly: Israel stands in complete solidarity with persecuted Christians in Iran," he added.

The Israeli prime minister said that the world can no longer be silent about the severe human rights abuses and religious freedom violations going on in Iran, affecting Christians, Bahai'is, journalists, students, and many other groups.

"Iran's regime is a point of darkness in the Middle East. Israel is a point of light," Netanyahu continued.

He claimed that Israel is "the only country for thousands of miles where Christians not only survive, they thrive."

"Christian holy sites are protected and Christian worship is done without fear. Christians have achieved incredible heights in Israel," he said.

Hagee is a long-time supporter of Trump, and in 2016 said that the billionaire businessman won the presidential election because of his backing of Israel.

"I have been asked 101 times plus, 'Why do you think Donald Trump won?' and I have an immediate answer: 'Because he was the only one that was blessing Israel,'" the pastor said in a video at the time.

"The evangelicals flooded the voting booths this time like in no time in our history," he added.

Watch Hagee's speech in the Facebook video below. The audio is missing until about the 20 minute mark: