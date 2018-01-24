Meizu 15 Plus Shows Off Sleek Design and Super Thin Bezels in New Leak

(Photo: Meizu) The Meizu M6S.

Meizu will celebrate its crystal anniversary with a stunner of flagship that boasts design that could blow the competition out of the water. This device is no other than the Meizu 15 Plus.

In a new leaked render of the handset, it is revealed it will come with some of the thinnest bezels in any smartphone right now. All sides of the front panel have very minimal bezels.

The forehead of the Meizu 15 Plus is thicker than the rest to house the front-facing camera and other sensors. This does not take away the sleekness of the device though.

The 15th anniversary Meizu offering will sport a dual camera setup with what is believed to be LED flashes and a laser autofocus sensor.

There is no sight of the fingerprint sensor on the Meizu 15 Plus in the render, which suggests that it might be located on the side, which was the case with the recently unveiled Meizu M6S.

But if Meizu really wants to go bold for its anniversary, GSM Arena speculates that it might adopt the under-display fingerprint sensor by Synaptics that the Chinese tech firm Vivo will be adopting for its upcoming offering, the Vivo X20 Plus UD.

The Meizu 15 Plus will not only have the look of a flagship, but also the performance and feel of one. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor, the latest and most powerful from Qualcomm that users can expect in a lot of flagships this year.

The flagship might also make use of the Exynos 8895 chipset by Samsung. Whichever ends up under its hood should provide a snappy and lag-free mobile experience either way.

The Meizu 15 Plus is expected to be made official at China's Spring Festival next month with availability set in March. The price will reportedly be at 3,599 Yuan or approximately $562.