MercyMe Celebrates 'I Can Only Imagine' Beating 'Avengers' for No. 1 Spot on Ticketing Sites

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Icon Media Group) Movie poster art for "I Can Only Imagine" hitting theaters March 16, 2018.

The movie "I Can Only Imagine" hit theaters last weekend and became the top-selling independent film at the box office, now for a second week in a row the faith-based film also snags the No. 1 spot on digital ticketing sites.

According to the popular American ticketing companies Fandango and MovieTickets.com, the movie is the top-selling feature film in theaters this week as it was last week, surpassing some big name mainstream titles. "I Can Only Imagine" the film is the true-life story of MercyMe frontman Bart Millard's life, which inspired the chart-topping song, "I Can Only Imagine."

"THIS IS INSANE Y'ALL!!!! You guys have made #icanonlyimagine #1 in presale tickets on movietickets.com & fandango.com this morning...EVEN OVER THE AVENGERS!!!" the group celebrated on Facebook. "The entire band & movie team are absolutely blown away...THANK YOU!!!!"

A post shared by MercyMe (@themercyme) on Mar 20, 2018 at 6:57am PDT

The faith-based film "I Can Only Imagine" brought in $17.1 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, superseding early expectations. The independently made Erwin brothers picture ranked third overall, behind "Tomb Raider" and "Black Panther."

According to the movie's summary, "I Can Only Imagine" is the "true story that follows the life of Bart Millard, lead singer of the Christian band MercyMe, whose father died of cancer and inspires him to write the mega-hit song, 'I Can Only Imagine.' The story beautifully illustrates that nobody is ever too far from God's love — or too far from an eternal home in Heaven."

Millard once labeled his father a monster because of how he physically and verbally abused the singer. However, the film is a story of redemption as that same man became Millard's biggest hero before his death.

"I Can Only Imagine" features an all-star cast, including Dennis Quaid ("The Day After Tomorrow," "The Rookie," "Soul Surfer"); Oscar winner Cloris Leachman ("The Iron Giant"); platinum-selling country music legend Trace Adkins; Bible teacher Priscilla Shirer ("War Room") and introduces Broadway's J. Michael Finley ("Les Miserables").

For more information about "I Can Only Imagine," click here.