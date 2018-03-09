Michael Bay To Direct 'Robopocalypse'

REUTERS / Lucas Jackson Director Michael Bay arrives for the premiere of Transformers: Dark of The Moon in Times Square in New York June 28, 2011.

Michael Bay has been picked to helm the film adaptation of Daniel H. Wilson's science fiction novel "Robopocalypse." Bay, who previously directed all the films in the "Transformers" franchise, will take over the directorial role from Steven Spielberg who was originally slated to take on the project but wasn't able to find the time.

According to Variety, Bay is currently in talks to reunite with Spielberg to bring the project to life. It was Spielberg who hand-picked Bay to direct the "Transformers" films so it should only be fitting that he will be the one to take over the project from the veteran filmmaker.

"Robopocalypse" follows a similar storyline to the "Terminator" franchise in which a super-intelligent artificial intelligence becomes sentient and plots to destroy humanity. However, instead of being a black and white man vs. machine story, the novel also includes "Freeborns," resurrected robots that have become self-aware who join the fight on the side of humanity.

Spielberg has always been fascinated by the novel's premise and has planned a film adaptation as early as 2012. However, scheduling issued prevented him from bringing the novel to life, opting instead to hand the reins of the project.

As for Bay, the director is currently working on a new action film called "6 Underground" with Skydance Media. The film is based on an original idea from writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese who also wrote the screenplay for "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2."

"Throughout his career Michael Bay has been unparalleled in creating global theatrical events," Skydance CEO David Ellison said. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have this amazing team come together, bringing their unique style and vision to the movie."

Not much is known about the plot although the film is expected to go into production this summer. "6 Underground" is expected to hit theaters in the summer of 2019.

No release date has been set for the "Robopocalypse" film adaptation.