Michael Buble Emotionally Credits Jesus Christ and God on Late Show for Son's Cancer Remission

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Instagram/Michael Buble) Michael Buble poses with his son, Noah, after vacation, 2016.

Michael Buble and his family rallied together to support his young son last year, while he battled cancer, and during a recent appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the crooner tearfully shared that Jesus Christ deserves the credit for his son's cancer remission.

Buble is one of the most recent featured artists on Corden's popular "Carpool Karaoke," and midway through their entertaining car ride, the show host asked him to share of his family's experience while his son battled cancer.

Buble emotionally admitted that his 5-year-old Noah's story "is too hard to talk about."

"We got the diagnosis and that was it, my life ended," he said, sharing that his entire family moved to be near his son as they went through it all.

He managed to fight back the tears to testify, "We all moved and we lived at [Children's Hospital Los Angeles] and we just had the best doctors and, God, thank you, Jesus Christ."

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer at age 3 in November 2016 but after his treatment in the United States he was declared cancer free. During the car ride with Corden, the singer admitted that he and his wife take turns being strong during this whole ordeal. He confessed that he's currently the one that is "not ok ... My wife picks me up now."

Buble's wife, Luisana broke her silence five months into the initial diagnosis during a press conference, also crediting God for her family's strength.

"My faith in the fact God had a miracle helped me. I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family," the thankful mother said.

"As a family we were always very united and we fought this together. We did everything we could for our son so he would come through this," added Luisana, who's an actress and model.

"Thank God, my son is well," she continued. "When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us. Now, I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this."

Following Noah's diagnosis, Buble canceled appearances and stayed close to his family. The 43-year-old made his first public appearance on June 28.

Buble and his wife first confirmed their son's illness on social media in November 2016.

"We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son, Noah, who is undergoing treatment in the U.S. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing," Buble posted on Facebook.

In addition to Noah, Buble and Luisana also have another son, Elias.