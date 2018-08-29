Michael W. Smith to Spearhead Next Great Awakening? Singer to Fulfill Prophecy Over Nashville

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Icon Media Group) Michael W Smith's headshot, 2018.

Legendary Christian artist Michael W. Smith is spearheading a massive concert in Nashville, Tennessee, which he believes will be the beginning of the next great awakening throughout the U.S. and the world.

Smith has partnered with the No.1 Christian network in the world, TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network) to present the free worship event at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 30. Called "Surrounded: A Night to Pray, Worship and Be Awakened," the concert was inspired by his album, Surrounded, which came from a warning he received from God to unite and stand up against the injustices of the world.

"It all started with the Surrounded record, the worship record that I did. I just felt like, it has a lot to do with unity, honestly. It has a lot to do with justice," Smith told The Christian Post earlier this month.

He referenced the Amos 5 in the Bible where God corrects His children despite their worship to Him.

"He (God) says 'I'm tired of your sacrifices and I'm tired of your music.' That really got my attention. He said, 'Turn it off. I can't stand it.' He said, 'You know what I'm looking for? I'm looking for justice to roll like a waterfall.' And it rocked my world," Smith revealed.

That Bible chapter forced the legendary worship leader to diversify his music and sound.

"We had African Americans, we had Asian, Hispanics, we sang in Spanish. We just really felt like that's what we were supposed to do," Smith continued. "After that, I started getting dreams and visions. [I believe] this needs to happen in Nashville."

The concert will feature many of Smith's friends in music and ministry and will center around prayer and worship. He hopes all denominational, ethnic, racial, and generational lines can be crossed for a real night of unity in the heart of Tennessee.

The award-winning singer recalled hearing many prophetic words over the years about Nashville and he believes the Lord is getting ready to do something major in the music city.

"Other than Jerusalem, I think there's something very strategic about Nashville. There's a prophetic word that was [spoken] years ago, I actually knew this guy, he's now in Heaven and he prophesied, 'There will be a shout heard all around the world and that shout came out of Nashville, Tennessee,'" Smith explained.

"We've had these people who've been passionately praying for this next great awakening, for this next move of God. The all of sudden I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I think I'm supposed to spearhead this thing.'"

Smith believes hosting the event at one of the biggest venues in Nashville, Bridgestone Arena is all very significant. The name of the venue itself is significant as both the words bridge and stone are instrumental in Bible, he noted.

"There's a massive antenna on top of that arena," he illustrated. "I've been in arenas all around the world and never seen anything like it. Is that coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not.

"There is a stirring in this city. In the natural, I feel like it's the most ridiculous, craziest thing I've ever done, but in the spiritual, I see it clearly."

"I think a mountain is going to move and so does thousands of other people who are interceding for this event daily, hourly," he said. "There's an intercession call Thursday night, there's people walking around the arena this Saturday morning praying.

"There's just something stirring and I just believe a mighty wind is going to blow through that building."

He said prophetic words were spoken to him about the event and they always referenced the word "trigger."

"I think what might happen, what I believe is going to happen, is there's going to be a trigger. You're going to see cities all across America and all around the world start doing this sort of thing. It's going to trigger a move and I think you're going to see something shift," he said.

The prophetic worship and prayer evening will be pre-taped and aired as a special later in the fall by TBN. The broadcast will reach 175 countries worldwide.

For more information about the event, visit SurroundedEvent.com.