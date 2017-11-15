Microsoft Reveals Xbox Deals With Gold for the Week

Microsoft Promotional image for Xbox's Deals with Gold

Xbox Gold Live subscribers can start enjoying some solid discounted offers for the Xbox One and Xbox 360 the whole week.

In a blog post from Xbox Live director Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb, Microsoft revealed the latest offerings under the Deals With Gold program. Leading the pack for Xbox One games is Activision's action-superhero game "Deadpool," which is discounted at 80 percent for a US$12.50 price tag. Moreover, one-month, three-month, and 12-month DC Universe online memberships are also up for grabs at discounted prices.

Another notable title is "Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter" from developer Frogwares. The adventure-mystery game goes on sale at 67 percent off and is now down to US$18.50. In addition, other titles offered at huge discounted prices include "WRC 5 eSports Edition," "WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship," and "Flockers."

For Xbox 360 owners, leading the list is a lineup of Sonic games, all going for half the price. These include "Sonic CD," "Sonic Free Riders," "Sonic Generations," "Sonic the Fighters," and "Sonic Unleashed." Furthermore, other titles like "Alien Rage," "Dogfight 1942," and "Enemy Front" are also on sale with huge discounts.

Meanwhile, Microsoft went full throttle in promoting the Xbox One X last week. In a post on Xbox Wire, the company announced the Xbox One X "More Power" Curry 4 VIP Kit. The bundle is a product of a tie-up between Xbox and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

The bundle comes with some cool items that will easily attract the attention of people, regardless if they are hardcore gamers or not. Apart from the Xbox One X console that has Curry's #30 jersey number written on top, it also features two Xbox One Elite controllers and a few popular games.

Moreover, it also comes with a pair of custom Under Armour Curry 4 "More Power," Stance Athletic Crew Socks, and a V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones with BoomPro Gaming Microphone.

In addition, the kit also comes with the Incase NoviConnected 4 Wheel Hubless Travel Roller that was "thoughtfully designed down to the last detail, this hardshell roller will revolutionize every journey," said Microsoft.

The downside, however, is that the "More Power" Curry VIP kit will only be given to some of "today's top athletes, entertainers, and influencers."