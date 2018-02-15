Mike Huckabee Invites Recently Widowed Comedian Chonda Pierce on Israel Trip

(Screenshot: Facebook) Mike Huckabee and Chonda Pierce sit down for an interview on his new TBN show "Huckabee," February 12, 2018.

Known as "The Queen of Clean," Chonda Pierce was a recent guest on Mike Huckabee's new show on TBN "Huckabee" and along with talking about her life now as a widow, she revealed that the former governor invited her on his annual trip to Israel.

Before Pierce's segment, Huckabee introduced her as his "friend" and the "funniest person" he knows. She performed a short comedy skit and then the Emmy-nominated and best-selling clean comedian joined the politician for a sit-down interview.

Pierce admitted that she was ecstatic to be on the "Huckabee" show again because during her last visit on the show she mentioned that she wanted to take a trip to Israel and now Huckabee will be taking her on a free trip to the Holy Land with him and company.

She recalled visiting Israel as a child and being so moved while sitting at the Sea of Galilee. Unfortunately, her touching moment was ruined when she saw a jet ski drive by so she shared that she is looking forward to making new memories with the 44th governor of Arkansas and his group.

Pierce is in the middle of the second leg of her "Getting Back to Funny Tour" and explained to Huckabee that her shows have been a big part of her healing process.

"Being lonely stinks but being alone is not terrible," she admitted.

"It's really has taken probably these last three years to catch a breath after being widowed," Pierce said.

"I find great comfort that in the Bible, the God of the universe said to take care of the widows and the orphans, which meant he looked down through time and knew that I would be in that club."

Along with her tour, Pierce also released a 2017 box office hit film, "Enough," which describes how she recently came out of her really rough season of losing her husband in 2014.

The Sony film was released on DVD Dec. 1 and explores Pierce's journey since the tragic loss of her husband. According to a statement shared with The Christian Post, the 57-year-old hopes the film will serve as a "poignant reminder" that no matter what life holds, one's true identity is "only found in Christ."

Huckabee urged everyone watching his show to get a copy of "Enough" and catch one of Pierce's live shows.

"Enough" features more than 80 minutes of never-before-seen special features, with segments of Pierce and acclaimed comedian Mark Lowry, as well as segments on sisterhood and friendship.